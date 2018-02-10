Queen Anne’s County Arts Council Accepting Grant Applications

by

The Queen Anne’s County Arts Council is accepting applications for 2018/19 Arts in Education (AIE) and Community Arts Development (CAD) Grants. Each year the Council makes AIE grant awards to support programming in schools through the Art in Education Grant and to community organizations through the Community Arts Development Grant. Qualifying programs range from art related assemblies and artists in residences in schools to performance and operational assistance to non-profit arts organizations. Since 1984 we have awarded more than $640,000 in support of the arts in Queen Anne’s County.

Rick Strittmater Executive Director said of the program, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to provide support to some of the wonderful art based non-profit organizations and groups we have here in Queen Anne’s County. It is my hope that the financial boost these grants provide will help expand their efforts in a meaningful way.” Eligible programming includes the visual arts, music, performance, and literary programs for presentation in local schools and performance and operational expenses for community arts organizations.

These awards are made possible in part by funding from the Maryland State Arts Council, Queen Anne’s County, and the Town of Centreville. Applications are available on line at www.queenannescountyarts.com or by calling the Council at 410-758-2520. The application deadline is May 1, 2018 Anyone with questions regarding the application process can call the Queen Anne’s County Arts Council 410-758-2520.

The Queen Anne’s County Arts Council, Inc. is a non-profit organization committed to promoting, expanding and sustaining the arts. All donations are 100% tax deductible.