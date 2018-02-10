Church Hill Theatre Announces Workshop in Basic Acting Skills for Kids

by

It’s still too cold to play outside, the Christmas toys have lost their appeal, and active kids are itching to do something creative, constructive—and fun. Building on its celebrated Green Room Gang summer theatre camps, Church Hill Theatre is offering students a chance to B.A.S.K in the glow of the footlights in a series of Saturday workshops. Basic Acting Skills for Kids has expanded this year, and allows 1st through 8th graders to use games and exercises to learn about character development and scene preparation. Taught by experienced Green Room Gang instructors Becca Van Aken and Liz Clarke, the group will meet from 9 am – noon on Saturdays February 24, March 3, 10, 17, and 24. The students’ exploration of poetry, storytelling, and movement will conclude with a performance for family and friends at the end of the final class. The cost for the five sessions is $100 which includes a BASK t-shirt. Contact Church Hill Theater to register or ask questions about the program at 410-556-6003 or by email at office@churchhilltheatre.org.