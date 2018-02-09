The Cornelius Woodwind Trio at the National Music Festival February 18

by

The rich sounds of oboe, clarinet, and piano will fill the parish hall of historic Saint Paul’s Church on the afternoon of Sunday, February 18. The concert, at 3:00pm, is the latest offering of the National Music Festival’s Resonance concert series, which runs from October to April. As one of the Resonance “Fireside Concerts,” you can warm yourself by the fire as you listen to great music, and there will be complimentary refreshments at intermission.

The Cornelius Woodwind Trio combines the talents of Jared Hauser, oboe; Peter Kolkay, bassoon; and Benjamin Harris, piano. All three serve on the faculty at Vanderbilt University’s Blair School of Music.

Hauser has served as the Oboe Mentor at the National Music Festival for seven seasons. He is also principal oboe at the Nashville Opera and performs with the contemporary music group Intersection and with Music City Baroque, among others.

Kolkay and Harris are new to Eastern Shore audiences. Harris has served as a staff accompanist at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria, and as an opera coach/accompanist for numerous productions. Kolkay is the only bassoonist to receive an Avery Fisher Career Grant and win first prize at the Concert Artists Guild International Competition. He is a member of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

The trio will perform a varied program of music by Francis Poulenc, Alexandre Tansman, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and others.

After February 18, the Resonance season will continue with Poughkeepsie Playlist (featuring several NMF alumni) at The Mainstay in Rock Hall on Sunday, March 25 at 3:00pm.

The season culminates in a performance by the acclaimed Jasper String Quartet (former mentors at the National Music Festival) on April 14 at 7:30pm. There will be a pre-concert party at 5:30pm to support the National Music Festival. Tickets and information are available at http://nationalmusic.us/get-involved/special-events/.

Saint Paul’s is at 7579 Sandy Bottom Road in Chestertown, off Route 20 between Chestertown and Rock Hall. Single tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door; children and students are $5 at the door. For ticket information, go to http://nationalmusic.us/events-and-tickets/resonance/.