Emmanuel Church Presents Dexter Kennedy, Organist

The talented organist Dexter Kennedy will perform at Emmanuel Church, 101 N. Cross St., Chestertown, on February 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.00 at the door (Students $5.00).

As the winner of the Grand Prix d’Interprétation at the 24th Concours International d’Orgue de Chartres, Dexter Kennedy has established himself internationally as a leading organist of his generation. Praised for his “prodigious technique and grand style musicality” in The American Organist, his concert programs present performances that are fiery, spontaneous, and historically informed, exciting both music connoisseurs as well as people who have never experienced the organ in concert setting. In addition to concertizing, Dexter Kennedy currently serves on the music faculty of the College of Wooster as Instructor of Organ and Harpsichord.

He has a degree from Oberlin Conservatory in 2012, a Master of Music from Yale in 2014, and an Artist Diploma from Oberlin in 2016. A devoted church musician, Kennedy currently serves as the Assistant Organist of Christ Church Grosse Pointe (Michigan) where he serves as the principal organist for all choral services and concerts and directs the training of the novice boy and girl choristers.

For more information, please contact Emmanuel Church at 410-778-3477, or see www.emmanuelchesterparish.org.