Not Just Crosses and Cathedrals: How Medieval Art Matters Today

Medieval art can feel very distant from the beliefs and concerns of today’s world, but when we move beyond the most familiar works to explore the Middle Ages more broadly, we can find insights onto many of today’s most pressing concerns. How do humans relate to the natural world? What do we have to learn from other cultures? How can art sharpen our ability to look at the world in new and creative ways? These are some of the questions pondered by art historian and professor Ben Tilghman, who will speak on Thursday, Feb. 22, at 6pm, at RiverArts, 200 High Street, Suite A, Chestertown. The free event is part of RiverArts Creative Lives series.

Bio

Ben Tilghman is Assistant Professor of Art History at Washington College. He was awarded a Ph.D. from John Hopkins University in 2009 and for the past five years taught at Lawrence University. His particular interest and expertise is in the art of Medieval and Early Modern Europe, but he also maintains an active interest in the art of the Islamic World and Modern and Contemporary art, which was his first love. He and his wife Darran relocated to the longstanding family farm in Centreville in 2017 from Wisconsin.

