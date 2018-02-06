The Little Prince Opens February 16th

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts opens its 2018 season of plays with Antoinne de St. Exupéry’s The Little Prince on February 16th at 8pm. A beautiful portrayal of the importance of imagination, this story teaches us valuable lessons in loss, heartbreak and death, while showing us that imagination and understanding are some of the most important parts of the human experience.

A young pilot (Paul Cambardella) crashes his plane in the Sahara Desert where he meets a child dressed as a prince (Alden Swanson) insisting that he draw for him. The child tells the pilot that he comes from another planet, asteroid B-612, and he is on journey to understand his feelings of affection for an overbearing rose (Zuzu Kusmider) that bloomed on his star a year prior. The little prince recounts feats from an intergalactic adventure and tells of various characters, each of whom face their own sort of selfishness, but respectively teach the Prince important lessons. He befriends a fox (Aaron Sensenig) on earth, and makes a deadly agreement with a sly snake (Ben Anthony). He teaches the pilot how to express his feelings and imagination beyond what is expected of an adult in the modern world.

Directed by the Garfield’s theatre manager, Bryan Betley, The Little Prince runs for just two weekends, from February 16th – 25th. Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm with Sunday matinees at 3pm. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for members of the US military and seniors 65+ and $10 for students. Visit www.garfieldcenter.org or call the box office at 410-810-2060 for tickets and reservations. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.