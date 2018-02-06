Publisher Notes: Pamela Heyne

by

It is with a very heavy heart that the Spy team learned last weekend that our gifted architecture and design writer, Pamela Heyne, had lost her courageous battle with cancer. Pam had been a volunteer contributor for Spy for the last four years on topics that were close to her heart including both interior and exterior design.

As many know, Pam was a gifted architect herself who counted among her many clients the likes of Ben Bradlee in Georgetown or more locally, the highly praised Cottingham Farm in Talbot County. She also had a long-term affinity and friendship with Julia Child and the challenges that come with kitchen design.

Pam was also an extraordinary experimenter with the use of lighting, particularly the early use of LED lights, and mirrors to cleverly direct emulatination and unique views from nature into dark parts of homes and offices.

Her last book, “In Julia’s Kitchen, Practical and Convivial Kitchen Design Inspired by Julia Child,” was a unique look back at Child’s approach to merge cooking and eating areas into one warm inviting place for friends and family .

We will miss her and her voice for many years to come.