Kenny Award Honors Landskroeners!

Everyone loves a winner — and Kent County’s arts community proved it Friday night, as they gathered at the Garfield Center to applaud and show their love to Jim and Diane Landskroener, winners of the 2017 Kenny Award.

The Kenny Award, created by the Hedgelawn Foundation and the Kent County Arts Council in 2006, recognizes leadership and contributions to the arts in Kent County. This year’s recipients have been appearing onstage in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties for 30-plus years, as well as directing, teaching, designing — pretty much everything to do with theater in their community.

John Schratwieser, Executive Director of the Arts Council, served as Master of Ceremonies. And he was at his prime as he introduced guests, told anectdotes about Jim and Diane, and generally got the crowd in the mood. He opened by relating how he, former KCAC Director Leslie Raimond, and Judy Kohl of the Hedgelawn Foundation developed the Kenny Awards to honor those in the community who “help us live better, happier and healthier” through their work in the arts.

The Chestertown Ukulele Club opened the entertainment portion of the evening with two lively songs, including “Better Together.” Melissa McGlynn followed with a humorous skit from Parallel Lives, in which she portrayed a peasant farm wife doing a tampon commercial. Then, in what Schratwieser said was a key element of any awards ceremony, the crowd was treated to a video message from Jen Friedman, in which she portrayed a space alien trying to explain “goosebumps.” And Schratwieser, with Stephanie King on piano, sang Stephen Sondheim’s “Being Alive,” from the musical Company.

The ceremonies then moved to a recreation of the old TV show, “This Is Your Life,” with Kate Schroeder Moskowitz and a series of guests recalling the Landskroeners’ impact on the local arts community. They promised that, unlike the original “This is Your Life,” people such as your elementary school teacher would not jump out from behind the stage to relate every detail of your life. Instead, they came from the audience, with wonderful tales of how much Jim and Diane had meant to them over the years.

“I can’t recall a time there wasn’t a Landskroener in my life,” Moskowitz said. The reminiscences began with a production of “Alice in Wonderland” at the 1976 Tea Party festival, went through Jim and Diane performing at Washington College and their participation in innumerable theater groups — most notably Actors Community Theater, created in collaboration with Leslie and Vince Raimond, and the Garfield Center, of which Jim currently serves as Chairman of the Board.

Joining Schroeder onstage were Leslie Raimond, Bonnie Hill, Kate Bennett, and Steve Mumford, along with McGlynn — and, of course, the guests of honor. The group spun tales of theatrical productions including Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean, directed by Hill, for which Butch Clark recreated his Worton store onstage. Raimond showed an amazing slide show of the Landskroeners — and others — in scenes from shows over the years. Mumford recalled meeting Diane during dance classes at Washington College. And the Landskroeners added their own memories of plays and actors from years past.

Finally, Judy Kohl of Hedgelawn Foundaiton joined Raimond and Schratwieser to present the award, a sculpture by local artist Merilee Schumann. The award ceremony was followed by champagne and sweets in the theater lobby.

The Landskroeners join an elite group of Kenny Award winners, including Senator Barbara Mikulski, Leslie and Vince Raimond, Carla Massoni, Tom McHugh, Andy Goddard, Butch Clark, Judy and Ben Kohl, Keith Wharton, RiverArts, Lester Barrett Jr., The Chestertown Jazz Festival, Mel Rapelyea, Marc Castelli, John Wilson, Lani Seikaly, and Pam Ortiz, Robert Earl Price and the cast of Red Devil Moon.

Photo Gallery Photography by Jane Jewell

