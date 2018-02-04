Discussion on Pollinator Meadows vs. Manicured Lawns February 17

by

There will be a discussion on Pollinator Meadows vs. Manicured Lawns on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 1 PM, at Unitarian Universalist Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. The speaker is Andi Puke, Education and Outreach Director, Chesapeake Wildlife Heritage.

Learn about the downside of large expanses of mowed lawns, the major declines in pollinators of important food species, and the aesthetics of pollinator meadows. Come with open minds, questions, and comments.

For more information, contact Diane Shields, dash50@atlanticbb.net or 410-490-0492.

Sponsored by the Green Sanctuary Committee of UUCR for the information and education of the public, particularly residents of the Crestview Neighborhood.