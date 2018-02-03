The National African-American Read-In at Kent County Public Library

by

Join us for a community celebration of African-American authors!

The National African-American Read-In is the nation’s oldest event dedicated to diversity in literature. It was established in 1990 by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in order to make literacy a significant part of Black History Month.

Kent County Public Library is planning an interactive, multigenerational program that will include readings from a wide variety of authors shared by members of the community. You can come just to listen or plan to step up to the mic and take part as a reader.

Readings may include short essays, passages from novels, poetry, children’s books, or other types of writing. A selection of readings will be available the day of the program, but those interested in reading are encouraged to plan ahead, choose a selection that resonates on a personal level, and practice reading their pieces out loud. To accommodate as many readers as possible, selections should be no more than 2-4 minutes when read aloud.

In order to allow for a wide variety of selections and encourage participation by all ages, the readings will be broken into two sets:

10am – Readings that are family-friendly for all ages

11am – Readings may contain more mature themes

After the readings, stay for a slice of pizza and conversation.

Questions about the program? Please call 410.778.3636.

Saturday, February 10 | 10am

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch