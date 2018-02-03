KCPS Early Childhood Education Investments Yield High Returns!

by

Congratulations to Kent County Public Schools (KCPS) Kindergarteners for achieving the top ranking in Maryland on the 2017-18 Maryland Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA)! WAY TO GO!!!

On Monday, January 29th, the Maryland State Department of Education released Maryland KRA scores for the 2017-2018 school year. The statewide average for kindergarten students demonstrating readiness is 45% percent, up from 43% percent in 2016-2017. Kent County kindergarteners outperformed their peers to achieve the #1 Maryland ranking; 62% percent demonstrated readiness, up 18% percent from last year’s scores. Equitable access to Universal Pre-Kindergarten and enriched learning environments has provided Kent County kindergarteners with a solid foundation that helped them outperform students in other jurisdictions. Kent County was only one of nine school systems that demonstrated gains of more than 15%. KCPS continues to narrow the achievement gap and for the first time, African American students in kindergarten outperformed their peers by 2%.

This is the fifth year KCPS has offered full day Universal Pre-Kindergarten programs to every four-year-old who resides in Kent County. Despite tough economic times, the Kent County Board of Education and Superintendent Karen Couch has continued to invest in early childhood education. They recognize children who attend high quality preschool programs gain critical skills needed for future academic success and early interventions mean children are less likely to require special education services. Quality early learning instruction and Universal Pre-Kindergarten programs are offered at no cost to KCPS families and the investment is beginning to pay huge dividends. Eighty-nine percent (89%) of KCPS children enrolled in Kindergarten were enrolled in the KCPS Universal Pre-Kindergarten program, with fifty-two percent (52%) living in low-income households and eleven percent (11%) with identified

disabilities.

As evidenced by the KRA scores, KCPS teachers, principals, and support staff are doing an excellent job for the students in Kent County and achieving great results. Congratulations to KCPS for making early childhood and school readiness a top priority!