Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $199,900 at 303 Campus Avenue in Chestertown. For many people, “there’s no place like home” better than the popular rancher design. The rooms in this rancher were generously sized and having an attached one-car garage was a plus. I liked that there was a small entrance hall with a full glass storm door to let in light.

The focal point for the large living room was a long multi-paned bow front window that spanned across most of the front of the room. The end wall contained a fireplace and space for bookcases on either side for a very pleasing living room.

The dining room had a double window at the rear and a view through the doorway to the living room bow window for additional light. The dining room was open to the large kitchen that also contained the laundry area. I liked the retro corner of the kitchen peninsula countertop with the semicircular open shelving below. My favorite room was the sunroom addition with windows on three sides for views to the rear yard that was landscaped for privacy.

For more information about this property, contact Doug Ashley with Doug Ashley Realtors LLC at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-0480 (c), or doug@dougashleyrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.



Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.