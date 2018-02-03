A Valentine’s Day Tea and Talk with Professor Elena Deanda

by

Washington College’s very own Elena Deanda-Camacho will be giving a faculty tea and talk on Wednesday, February 14, as part of the spring Literary House Series. The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the Rose O’Neill Literary House, and it is free and open to the public.

Elena Deanda-Camacho is an associate professor of Spanish and Director of the Black Studies Program at Washington College. She received her BA from the University of Veracruz, Mexico, and her PhD at Vanderbilt U. She studies transatlantic Spanish literature from the Middle Ages to the Enlightenment in Spain and New Spain. Her research focuses on literature deemed obscene by the Spanish Inquisition in Spain and the Americas, and more broadly in obscenity, censorship, and freedom of speech. She has published essays and articles on Cervantes, Lope de Vega, and Teresa de Cartagena, among others. She is currently writing a book entitled Pornopoetics: The Poetics of Pornography in Eighteenth Century Europe.

For more information on this and other events, view our annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/7406-2017-2018. For more information on the Literary House, visit www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse/.