Upper Shore Master Gardener Programs to hold Basic Training

The Upper Shore Master Gardener Programs will hold an 8-week basic training course starting on Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at Eastern Shore Higher Education Center on the Chesapeake College Campus in Queenstown, MD. This program is intended to train Master Gardeners as volunteer representatives for the University of Maryland Extension to extend our services and programs to the general public. Classes will begin on Thursday evenings from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday mornings 9 a.m. to noon ending on Saturday, April 21st. This class in held in conjunction with the University of Maryland Extension in Dorchester, Talbot, Queen Anne’s, and Kent Counties.

This well-rounded 40+ hour course includes classes on: ecology, botany, soils, plant diseases, insects – both pests and beneficial, weeds, and much more. This program emphasizes community involvement and outreach as well as environmental stewardship. A $200.00 fee is charged to cover all costs including the Maryland Master Gardener Handbook. This University of Maryland Extension Master Gardener volunteer training program is open to the public, 18 years of age and older and payment assistance is available based on need.

The University of Maryland Master Gardener vision is a healthier world through environmental stewardship. In keeping with this vision, University of Maryland Extension Master Gardeners volunteers work on a variety of projects in cooperation with local schools, help maintain various public gardens, volunteer at local Senior Centers and Assisted Living facilities working with therapeutic gardens and hands-on gardening programs, provide community education through free workshops and classes open to local residents, visit home and public gardens as part of our Bay-Wise certification program…and much more.

For further information, please visit http://extension.umd.edu/events/thu-2018-02-22-1730-upper-shore-master-gardener-basic-training or see us on Facebook @ https://www.facebook.com/QueenAnnesCountyMasterGardeners. We are looking forward to working with a new, energetic class of horticulture enthusiasts!

For Queen Anne’s & Kent Counties contact: Rachel J. Rhodes, Master Gardener Coordinator at (410) 758-0166 or by email at rjrhodes@umd.edu.

For Talbot County: Mikaela Boley, Master Gardener Coordinator (410) 822-1244 or by email at mboley@umd.edu

For Dorchester County: Emily Zobel, Master Gardener Coordinator (410) 228-8800 or by email at ezobel@umd.edu

University of Maryland Extension programs are open to all people and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.