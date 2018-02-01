The Gunston School Honors Harry “Stoney” Duffey

by

On Saturday evening, January 27, members of The Gunston School community gathered to honor Mr. Harry “Stoney” Duffey at the school’s Leadership & Loyalty celebration. Over a 50-year period, Mr. Duffey has been a student, parent, grandparent, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees. In his role as Board Chair, the school completed the largest capital campaign in school history, and grew enrollment by nearly 40%.

With his wife, Jij, by his side Stoney listened as several guests spoke of the many accomplishments he made during his tenure at Gunston. Speakers included current Chairman of the Board, Jim Wright, Stoney’s daughters Pat Parkhurst and Catherine MacGlashan, and Headmaster John Lewis. Lewis concluded his speech with this parting sentiment that echoes throughout the Gunston community “I can think of few people in the history of The Gunston School who have given more of themselves or have had greater influence on this school. Stoney’s vision and leadership have been transformative, and he deserves our congratulations and our appreciation. He is a great friend and supporter of The Gunston School.” At the end of the tribute, Parkhurst and MacGlashan made a toast to their father, to resounding applause.