Poet & Playwright Robert Earl Price at Kent County Public Library

On Saturday, February 3rd, Kent County Public Library welcomes African-American poet and playwright Robert Earl Price for a presentation that weaves together readings from his work with insights into the key events that shaped his career as a black cultural worker in America.

Mr. Price is a veteran of the Black Arts Movement that influenced and was influenced by the recent Civil Rights movement. His poetry strives to capture the visceral impact of the heroism of survival in an oppressive society, often incorporating the lyricism and rhythm of Jazz and Blues.

This program is free and all are welcome to attend.

Kent County Public Library

Chestertown Branch

Saturday, February 3 at 10am