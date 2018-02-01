CBMM Offers Highlights Tours on Weekends this February

by

Each weekend this February, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, Md., is offering guided highlight tours of its exhibitions, with the tours offered free for CBMM members or with general admission. CBMM is also offering free weekday admission—including President’s Day—throughout the month of February.

Guided by an interpreter and offered at 1pm every Saturday and Sunday in February, these hour-long tours explore CBMM’s can’t-be-missed exhibitions and objects, including the 1879 Hooper Strait Lighthouse, Edna E. Lockwood restoration and floating fleet of historic Chesapeake Bay boats, Oystering on the Chesapeake, Waterman’s Wharf, and more.

In addition, admission will be free Monday to Friday throughout the month for all CBMM guests. This program is offered through the generous support of Free in February sponsors Shore United Bank and Awful Arthur’s of St. Michaels, Md. CBMM guests visiting in February will also receive a discount card for 15 percent off all meals at Awful Arthur’s, which will be redeemable through March 15, 2018.

General admission is otherwise good for two consecutive days and is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students with ID, $6 for children 6-17, and free for CBMM members and children 5 and under. During the winter months, CBMM is open 10am–4pm seven days a week, with inclement weather closings announced at cbmm.org.

Established in 1965, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a world-class maritime museum dedicated to preserving and exploring the history, environment, and people of the entire Chesapeake Bay, with the values of relevancy, authenticity, and stewardship guiding its mission. Serving more than 80,000 guests each year, CBMM’s campus includes a floating fleet of historic boats and 12 exhibition buildings, situated in a park-like, waterfront setting along the Miles River and St. Michaels harbor. Charitable gifts to CBMM’s annual fund enable the museum to educate and inspire the next generation of Chesapeake Bay stewards, and can be made online at cbmm.org/donate.