Jewelry Artists Featured at The Artists’ Gallery for First Friday

On Friday, February 2nd, the Artists’ Gallery will feature their jewelry artists, just in time for Valentine’s Day. And, to boot, February 2nd is also Groundhog’s Day, so the partners of the gallery – Bonnie Foster Howell, Sally Clark, Nancy R. Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke and Evie Baskin – are predicting that this will be the place to find a special something special for the one you love.

One of the featured jewelry artists in February is Michelle Armitano (MAFA,) a native of Massachusetts whose creative work in sterling silver and semi-precious stones was inspired by the natural beauty she found while living in Venezuela. Roseannette Cooper’s handcrafted jewelry is composed of argentium silver, beading and stones, making it easy to wear and a delight to the eye. Also featured this month are artfully designed necklaces composed of found objects by Carol Casey (Smash and Grab) and a variety of pieces in crocheted wire, freshwater pearls, stones, glass beads and leather by Jeannette Silva (Silva Wear.)

A reception for the public will be held at The Artists’ Gallery on February 2nd from 5-8 p.m. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and on Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about the gallery, please see their website: www.theartistsgalleryctown.com,

and remember…Valentine’s Day is coming soon!