Habitat House of the Week: At Home by the 13th Hole

If I were a golfer, this house just off the 13th hole in the Country Club Estates would be hard to resist, especially with the views to the Chester River beyond the golf course. The one-story house is connected by a breezeway to a detached garage with an apartment above for guests. The focal point of the front elevation is a large gable that extends beyond the main roof to create a porch over the front door.

The glass front door flanked by sidelights brings light into the spacious entrance hall and a wide doorway leads to the formal dining room with its beautiful wood furnishings, crystal chandelier and fireplace between two long windows. The “L” shaped kitchen beyond with its hardwood floors, off-white cabinets and peninsula bar with its contrasting countertop and stainless steel appliances was very inviting. I especially liked the peninsula bar with three different styled pendant lights and the colorful artwork at the end wall.

The kitchen blended into the informal dining area with a wet bar/butler pantry. The space then dramatically opens up to a large family room that is separated from the rear sunroom by two columns to define the boundary. The sunroom had spaces for seating and a table for breakfast at the perimeter window wall. The vista from the kitchen to the sunroom was one continuous space for a wonderful open plan.

I especially liked the beautifully decorated bedrooms. The serene master suite had a four-poster bed and light blue walls. One of the other bedrooms had golden yellow walls, red and yellow printed bedskirt and headboard with a crisp off-white coverlet.

Being an avid reader, my favorite room was the library with its deep blue walls, white woodwork and plush, comfortable seating for curling up with a favorite book. If one tired of reading the millwork also contained a TV. I also loved the mud room with its bright green cabinetry, colorful poster, finely striped wallpaper, rattan cubbies beneath a bench topped with a bright blue cushion and the white floor with alternating small and large blue squares.

For more information about this property, contact Stacy Kendall with Cross Street Realtors at 410-410-778-3779 (o), (443) 480-3453 (c), or stacy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”