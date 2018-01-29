UM SMC Celebrates Cardiac Rehabilitation Week with Free Events

by

Join University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown (UM SMC Chestertown) during National Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, February 11-17, to celebrate the life-saving impact of cardiac rehabilitation. UM SMC Chestertown is hosting several events during the week for the public to honor the role of cardiac rehabilitation in reducing the potentially devastating effects of heart disease and improving quality of life for patients and their families. Events include:

– Monday, February 12, from 9-10am: Can Carbohydrates Hurt You? Presented by Mary King, RD

– Wednesday, February 14, 2-3pm: Yoga for a Healthy Heart, Yes Really! Presented by Fletcher Johnson from River Warrior Yoga

– Friday, February 16, 2-3pm: Using the Herbs and Spices from your Pantry for a Healthy Heart. Presented by Krista Lamoreaux from Herbal Alchemy

– Tuesday, February 27, 6:30-8pm: Roundtable interactive discussion on Women and Heart Health. Presenters include: Dr. Julia Belanger, family practice physician, Chrissy Nelson, RN, certified diabetes nurse, and Sherrie Hill, RN, cardiac rehabilitation nurse.

All programs are free, open to the public and will be held in the Conference Center located on the second floor of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street. For planning purposes, please RSVP to Cardiac Rehab at 410-778-3300 ext. 2222 or sherrie.hill@umm.edu

Cardiac Rehabilitation Week, initiated by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR), coincides with both Valentine’s Day and American Heart Month in an effort to draw greater national attention to heart health. This year’s theme, “Making Positive Changes, One Beat at a Time,” honors the patients, families, and healthcare professionals who are dedicated to cardiac rehabilitation as a vehicle for a healthy lifestyle.

Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation programs are available at UM Shore Medical Centers at Chestertown, Dorchester and Easton, provide a safe and supervised setting for cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation. Personal exercise programs are designed to help patients meet their specific goals using a wide selection of professional cardiovascular and resistance training equipment with built-in monitoring systems. For more information on this program please visit: www.umshoreregional.org/cardiac_rehab

