Join the Unitarians as They Discuss Isolation and Exile in Modern Society

On Jan 28, at 10 a.m., Mr. Gary Jackoway will lead a service entitled “Babylon” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. In 600 BCE, Jerusalem was sacked by the Babylonians and thousands of Jews were taken to Babylon as slaves. How they reacted to exile, and how each of us reacts to feeling like strangers in a strange land, will be discussed in this service. All are welcome!

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

For more information cal 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.