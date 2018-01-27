Habitat Price Points: What $701,000 to $1,000,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $995,000 at 9559 Chantilly Farm Lane in Chestertown.

The aerial shot of this property caught my eye for its very appealing site layout. The great American architect and champion of organic architecture, Frank Lloyd Wright, once remarked that no house should ever be on the hill…but it should be of the hill. He would have approved of this house sitting near the top of a slight hill framed by woods. The surrounding lawn gently slopes down to the 1000 foot shoreline and sandy beach along the Chesapeake Bay. The guest house is nearer the shoreline so the sightlines from the main house are unobstructed. Fields of wildflowers and a large pond complete this serene landscape.

I was intrigued how this one-level rancher ends in a dramatic wing with a wall of bowed windows whose height gradually increases under a curved wood ceiling. I also liked the detailing of the windows and doors-the windows had awning windows below for ventilation and the glass doors had transoms above for perfect horizontal alignment. This room has a Trombe wall for passive solar energy and the stone floor, stone fireplace surround, the contemporary furnishings and unique interior architecture created a great room. The patio off the sunroom was surrounded by native grasses and other plantings

The living/dining/ kitchen area was one continuous open plan with floor to ceiling windows in the dining/living area giving views to the Bay. Basements are unusual in our area due to our high water table but this house has a wine cellar in the large basement. If I were lucky enough to be a guest, I could easily imagine relaxing with a glass of wine in the guest house near the water’s edge…

For more information about this property contact Glen Sutton with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-280-5600 (o), 410-507-4370 (c) , or gsutton@ttrsir.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.