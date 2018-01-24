Profiles in Philanthropy: The Brief but Spectacular History of Kent County’s Kenny Award

by

It would seem in retrospect that the idea of honoring a volunteer in Kent County who has given their time and energy to help promote the arts in this small part of the Eastern Shore would have been a long-standing tradition. Almost from the day Chestertown and its surroundings formed in the 18th-century, there has been an extraordinary history of art, performing arts, music, creative writing, dance, and all other forms of artistic expression to enrich the County’s quality of life. To give an award to knowledge this unique part of the region’s collective DNA would seem inevitable.

Nonetheless, this special award (and program) is only now entering its 13th year thanks to the support of the Hedgelawn Foundation.

Started after John Schratwieser (then the director of the Prince Theater) and the Kent Council Art Council began to notice other Maryland counties were honoring their best arts movers and shakers, the Kenny Awards became a reality when they compared notes with Ben and Judy Kohl of the Hedgelawn Foundation who were seeking to do that same thing. And in 2005, the first award was issued to Vince and Leslie Raimond.

The Spy sat down with John and Judy Kohl of the Hedgelawn Foundation to talk about the history of the Kennys and recalling this brief but spectacular arch for the arts in Kent County in those thirteen years. They also gave the Spy a sneak preview of this year’s winners, Diane and Jim Landskroener.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about the Kenny Award please go here

Past Kenny Award Winners

Vince and Leslie Raimond

Senator Barbara Mikulski

Tom McHugh

Carla Massoni

Andy Goddard

Butch Clark

Judy and Ben Kohl

Keith Warton

RiverArts

Lester Barrett, Jr.

Jazz Festival – Mel Rapelyea

Marc Castelli

John Wilson

Lani Seikaly

Red Devil Moon