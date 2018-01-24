Happy Hour at Historical Society of Kent County February 2

by

The Historical Society of Kent County will have a Happy Hour to discuess “The People of Rose Hill” with Dr. Lucy Maddox. The event will take place on February 2, 2018, 4 PM, at Bordley Building.

Life at Rose Hill Plantation, on the Sassafras River in Cecil County, was documented from 1814 to 1845 by Martha Forman, the plantation mistress, in a diary she kept for those years. The diary offers insights into the workings of the plantation, the lives of the Formans and their many friends and relations, and especially into the community of enslaved people who kept everything running. This presentation will look briefly at the people of the plantation, especially the black people, and consider the problems of researching the histories of the enslaved.

Please arrive early to ensure a seat.