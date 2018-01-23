Science Programs for Homeschool Students Begin in February at Adkins Arboretum

by

This winter, Adkins Arboretum will offer homeschool programs for students ages 7 and up. Programs include:

Hooray for Herps!

Tuesdays, 2/13, 2/27, 3/13, 3/27, 4/10, 4/24

1–2:30 p.m.

Enter the bizarre and fascinating world of reptiles and amphibians in this exciting, hands-on herpetology program. We’ll compare herps past and present, conduct experiments to learn how herps regulate body temperature, investigate the survival strategies of salamanders and much more. Searching for herps in the Arboretum’s wetland, stream and forest will be part of the fun. Hooray for Herps! is for students ages 7 to 10.

The Climate Challenge

Tuesdays, 2/6, 2/20, 3/6, 3/20, 4/3 4/17

1–2:30 p.m.

Global climate change and its impacts on people and resources pose serious challenges. The actions we take today will influence the path of future greenhouse gas emissions and the magnitude of warming. They will also affect our ability to respond and adapt to changes. This program for students ages 11 and up seeks to educate the rising generation of environmental stewards about the fundamental issues of climate science the impacts of climate change on society and global resources, and mitigation and adaptation strategies.

Advance registration is required for both programs. Visit adkinsarboretum.org for more information or to register your student, or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.