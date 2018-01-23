Kent Community Breakfast Group on February 1

by

The Kent Community Breakfast Group will meet on February 1, 2018, at 7:30am, at Holiday Inn Express, Chestertown. Mr. Bill Flook, Ph.D., consulting school psychologist, will be the guest speaker to discuss “What Does A School Psychologist Do?”

Did you know that every school has a psychologist? The presentation will explain their role in assisting all children to receive the help that they need in school. Working as members of problem-solving teams in their assigned schools, school psychologists conduct assessments, prepare behavior and academic support plans, provide counseling to students and consultation to parents and staff, and help IEP teams to determine if a student needs supports through special education.