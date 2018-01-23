Habitat House of the Week: High Style on High Street

by

This house’s history intrigued me since it was once connected to its next door neighbor. An article in the Kent County News described how, like a skilled surgeon, the contractor separated the two houses. This house’s historic exterior was then carefully preserved, but the interior was gutted and rebuilt. An addition at the rear contained a garage with a roof top garden.

I admired the simple beauty of the monochromatic off-white front façade that allowed the symmetry and proportions of the design to be restored to its original glory. The detailing of the front porch was exceptional. The fenced colorful garden looked like it belonged in the English countryside. The side screened porch with its pitched wood slat ceiling, huge screened openings and space for sitting and dining was a lovely extension of the garden area. The charming outdoor room over the garage was enclosed by a high latticed privacy fence that cast delightful shadows on the house’s rear wall.

I absolutely loved each room’s interior design. The stairwell landing with its wing chair and reading light by the large 6/6 window created an inviting nook to settle in and enjoy a favorite book.

The sitting room with its floor to ceiling millwork, artisan fireplace surround and art filled walls would encourage any guest to linger by the fire. The galley kitchen with its off-white cabinets, period hardware, soft under-cabinet lighting, glass-fronted upper cabinet doors, light colored countertop, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances created an irresistible room for this cook. The piece de resistance was the contrasting dark wood freestanding island with its flared legs and Oriental flair. The beautiful bedroom with its peach and cream decorating scheme, cream-colored padded headboard and bed linens was a serene spot for sweet dreams.

