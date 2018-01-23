Community Forum Planned for Opioid Crisis

by

A public forum on the opioid crisis is scheduled from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 in the Hynson Lounge at Washington College in Chestertown.

The free community event includes information on recovery, mental health issues and substance use disorder from a panel of experts and people in long-term recovery. The intent is to hold an open discussion on the opioid issue and provide answers to questions from the community.

“Education is an important part of fighting opioid abuse here in our communities,” said Annette Duckery, alcohol and other drugs prevention coordinator with Kent County Behavioral Health. “This forum not only provides crucial information about the opioid issue, it also offers hope to anyone affected by substance use disorder, through personal stories of recovery. “

Speakers on the panel include: Chestertown Mayor Chris Cerino; Jen Moore, program manager monitor for the Kent County Local Management Board; Tim Dove, local addictions authority for Kent County Behavioral Health (KCBH); community health outreach workers with KCBH Rachel Goss and Rani Gutting and Chrissy Chisolm, executive director of Foundations of Recovery and owner of the Mission House.

“We’re excited to get all of these people in one room to talk about the crisis and, in effect, to start an open and real conversation,” said Leslie Sea, general manager with local radio station WCTR. The forum is presented by WCTR and will air on WCTR and later as a podcast online at wctr.com.

For more information on alcohol and other drug use and misuse prevention, contact Duckery at 410-778-7918 or visit www.KentHD.org.

The Kent County Behavioral Health Prevention Office helps community groups, agencies and individuals in providing programs and activities to prevent alcohol and other drug abuse, and to build a healthier community.