The Recipients of the 2017 KENNY AWARD for Commitment to the Arts in Kent County: Diane & Jim Landskroener

by

Last December, Kent County residents and visitors alike were treated to a delightful stage production of the classic Christmas movie “Miracle on 34th Street” at the Garfield Center for the Arts. We’ve lost count but we are pretty sure that this is the 1 millionth production that has been produced, directed, or had a cast led by either Jim or Diane Landskroener in the last 40 years.

All kidding aside, the Landskroeners have been a staple on Kent (and Queen Anne’s) County stages since 1980’s. Together they have asked some of the most important of life’s questions, such as “who’s on first?” “why is nobody listening?” “to be or not to be?” and even “Is Santa Claus real?”! Jim and Diane, with colleagues like Vince & Leslie Raimond and Kate Bennett, Kate Schroeder, Vincent Hynson and countless others, have created one of the best, most welcoming environments for theater artists anywhere. And it doesn’t stop there, they are educators, designers, administrators, and more.

Together they have co-hosted the annual Dancing with the Stars Event to benefit Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s County. For years Jim has MC’d the wildly popular Chestertown Tea Party Raft Race. He has been an educator at The Kent School for 30 years, and directs their annual spring musical every year. He’s also entering the final year of a two term commitment as the Chair of the Board of the Garfield Center for the Arts. Diane spent 20 years as a graphic designer at Washington College now freelances and donates her time and talent to many nonprofit organizations and her thoughtful and inspired design work can be seen in organizations all over Kent County and across the internet. Having most recently played the creepy Dr. Sawyer in Miracle on 34th Street, she’s also recently directed “Love, Loss and What I Wore” at the Garfield.

Created in 2006, the Kenny Award honors Kent (hence Kenny, like the “Annie” in Anne Arundel County, and the “Howie” in Howard County) County residents who have gone above and beyond in their giving to talent, energy, and resources to increase the quality of life in our County.

We are honored to announce their selection as the 2017 Kenny Award Winner.

The award will be presented on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 7 p.m. at the Garfield Center for the Arts. All are invited to come an applaud the honorees. The event is free, but reservations are required . Please call the Kent County Arts Council at 410-778-3700 to reserve your seats (or email johnschrat@gmail.com). There will be a light dessert reception following the program.

The Hedgelawn Foundation provides competitive grants to support humanities and arts organizations on Delmarva, and research initiatives in Venice, Italy. The Foundation’s Board is chaired by Judy Kohl.

The Kent County Arts Council seeks to invest in, infuse, inspire the arts in Kent County Maryland. KCAC provides competitive grant awards for nonprofit arts organizations as well as Project grants for artists and community organizations producing arts programming.

www.kentcountyartscouncil.org