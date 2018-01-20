Spy Habitat Price Points: What $410,000 to $700,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $490,000 at 7740 Country Club Lane in Chestertown.

Once again I was drawn to this subdivision for its atypical wooded lots. This house has great curb appeal with its multi-gable forms and dormer windows that break up the massing, transom windows and the mix of brick and siding materials. One gable slopes down to become a hipped roof that creates a porch for the front door. The rear of the house has a larger covered porch that leads to a deck for enjoying the privacy of the rear yard.

I loved the decorating throughout the house, especially the bold red walls. The living room had a white wainscot and white fireplace surround with deep red walls above. This wall treatment continued into the dining room with its beautiful inlaid wood furnishings. The kitchen was a very appealing eclectic blend of manufactured cabinets, warm wood wine rack and breakfast table.

My favorite room was the cozy bay window area next to the kitchen with comfortable chairs, a sinuous twig rocker, and a French door to the deck and wooded backyard.

The family room had a circular stair that led to the second floor, creating a pitched ceiling. I liked the seating area with its neutral upholstered contemporary sofa and chairs with color accents in the pillows and the patterned rug. All of the bedrooms were tucked under the roof eaves with dormer windows for cozy retreats.

For more information about this property contact Bob Tacher with Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company at 410-778-0330 (o), 443-692-7325 (c) or rtacher@cbchesapeake.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.