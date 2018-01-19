Unitarians Examine Their Seven Principles

by

On Jan 21, at 10 a.m., Rev. Sue Browning will lead a service entitled “The UU Principles and Beloved Community” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., challenged the world to “live into” a vision of Beloved Community. How do our 7 principles help us live into this vision? At this service Rev. Sue Browning will consider the deep challenges of living into Beloved Community and why Unitarian Universalists are evaluating an 8th UU principle to help. Special music for the service will be provided by Nevin Dawson.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.

For more information cal 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.