Call for Artists – Color Blind: The Art of Black and White

For centuries, artists have worked in black and white, choosing to express their ideas in line and tone. The absence of applied color challenges the artist and viewer alike to discover the power and beauty of an image reduced to its essential black and white values.

The RiverArts February exhibit in the Main Gallery is Color Blind: The Art of Black and White. Curators Melinda Carl and Patricia Gilkison invite artists to submit original works in black and white – and shades in between – that explore the use of line and tone in the absence of color. Works in all media are welcome, including traditional and abstract drawings, on paper or canvas, sculptural, or three-dimensional pieces.

Artists may submit up to two pieces to the show.

Drop-off for the show is Sunday, January 28, 2-4 p.m. and Monday, January 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Pickup for work after the show will be Sunday, February 25, 2-4 and Monday, February 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The show opens First Friday, February 2, 2017 with a reception from 5-8 p.m.

For more information and to register visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click Exhibits, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

The RiverArts office, Gift Shop and Galleries are located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.