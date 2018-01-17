Movie Night at The Garfield Center

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts pays homage to its cinematic roots this Friday with a FREE screening of the film, His Girl Friday at 7pm. This will be the second in a series of films to be shown at the theatre in 2018.

Since the September installation of the Garfield’s new projector screen, the theatre hopes to fill part of the void left by the closing of the Chester 5 Theatres. The new screen, which largely fills the space underneath the Garfield’s proscenium arch, enables the theatre to transform (for an evening) back into the New Lyceum Theatre, showing films just as it did in the late 1920s.

The 1940 film stars Cary Grant as Walter Burns, Rosalind Russell as Hildy Johnson and features Ralph Bellamy as Bruce Baldwin. Scoring 98% on the trusted online review site Rotten Tomatoes, His Girl Friday has become a sort of cult classic. The film has been named as a favorite by many, including director Quentin Tarantino and actress Anna Kendrick, and has been selected for preservation in the United States Film Registry.

For more information about this screening of His Girl Friday, the Movie Night at the Garfield series, or any other upcoming theatre events, please visit garfieldcenter.org, or call the box office at 410-810-2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.