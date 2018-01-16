Habitat House of the Week: American Four-Square on Water Street

by

On my first visit to Chestertown I took the self-guided walking tour and spent a great deal of time admiring the grand houses of Water Street. This house caught my eye since it also happens to be one of my favorite architectural styles, American Four-Square.

I loved the symmetry of the front elevation with its center door with two windows on either side, five second floor windows aligned above and three third floor dormer windows protruding from the mansard roof. The white color scheme was simply accented by dark shutters and the greenery of the landscaping surrounding the house. The deep front porch that spanned the full length of the house was traditionally detailed and its elevation above the sidewalk and the shrubbery along the front created a private outdoor room to enjoy the street activity.

The gracious entrance hall with its slight alcove at the front door widened to the dramatic side staircase connecting three floors. The transom above and the sidelights on each side of the front door let light into the interior. A wide cased opening led from the entry to the living room with its fireplace flanked by large windows. My favorite room was the dining room with its wide windows and window seat below flanked by built-in glass-fronted china cabinets and other period details like the wainscot that contributed to the house’s period charm.

