Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund Continues Support for Wellness for Women Program

University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation received a donation of $9,000 from the Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund, in support of its 2017 golf tournament benefiting the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health. Proceeds from the tournament, which took place in September, 2017, support the Wellness for Women community outreach program, which promotes screening and patient education for early detection of breast cancer.

The mission of the Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund is to help nonprofit organizations that provide services to cancer patients, including chemotherapy, necessary medications, transportation costs, child care, housekeeping and nursing care. Since 2005, the Fund has given more than $100, 000 in grants to help residents in the five-county region served by UM Shore Regional Health who are fighting cancer.

“We cannot overstate the importance of the Bonnie Hilghman Cancer Fund’s ongoing support for cancer screening services and patient education,” said Graham Lee, vice president, philanthropy, for UM Shore Regional Health. “Annual contributions from the Fund have helped thousands of women benefit from early detection screenings and patient education that are so important to survival.”

For more information, contact Duane Hilghman, 410-310-7696 or dhilghman@verizon.net.

As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,500 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers works with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.