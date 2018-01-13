Habitat Price Points: What $100,000 to $400,000 Buys You in Chestertown

by

This week’s feature is a property listed for $309,999 at 10310 Hanesville Rd.

If you are seeking a peaceful setting close to Town, this two-acre lot surrounded by mature trees would fit the bill. A large pool and surrounding expansive lawn areas offer many opportunities for family recreation. The modified Cape Cod style house has an attached two car garage, an extra garage and a shed with plenty of room for lawn and garden equipment.

The house has larger windows than you would usually find in this architectural style so the rooms are bright and sunny. I especially liked that the living and dining area spans the entire depth of the house and connects to the kitchen at the rear for one open plan. The front windows, the rear large bay window in the dining area and the kitchen windows let the sun in all day. I also appreciated that the stairwell was open on the living room side to gain indirect light from the first floor windows. The house is zoned well with a ground floor master suite and bedrooms on the second floor tucked into the roof eaves with large dormer windows.

For more information about this property, contact Grace Crockett with Doug Ashley Realtors LLC at 410-810-0010 (o), 410-708-5615 (c) crockettgm@ymail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee. Her passion for Italian food, wine and culture led her to Piazza Italian Market where she is the Director of Special Events, including weekly wine tastings and quarterly wine dinners.