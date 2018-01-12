Unitarians Celebrate Life on Sunday!

by

On Jan 14, at 10 a.m., various members of the congregation will lead a service entitled “Cycles of Life” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under heaven.” At the beginning of the new year, what better time to reflect on the cycles of our life and it purpose? Join us for this traditional service of song and reflection as we honor the cycles of our lives with their sweetness and pain, beginnings and endings, with memory and gratitude.

Philip Dutton will accompany us as we sing our favorite songs of passage and renewal. We will hold the traditional UU Fire Communion as we release the past and welcome the blessings of 2018!

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. For more information cal 410-778-3440, or visit us on Facebook.