Mid Shore Mediation Sponsors Volunteer Mediator Informational Seminar

Imagine a young couple, with a young child, who have decided to part ways. There are some issues which need to be addressed, and, for the benefit of their child, they have decided they would like to try to resolve things as peacefully and amicably as possible. If not for the availability of mediation, stress could set in, and the conflict could escalate, impacting their child, and the entire family. Costs could mount, as the conflict became more adversarial. Did you know that community members can help by becoming trained mediators with Mid Shore Mediation Center, bringing peace and resolution promptly to those who need it most? Mid Shore Mediation Center offers free mediation and conflict resolution services, provided by highly trained volunteer mediators.

The Center is in need of volunteer mediators from all backgrounds to help with the growing demand in the community for mediation services. The extensive training needed is provided by the Center through Community Mediation Maryland. Mid Shore Mediation helps resolve disputes of all kinds involving interpersonal conflicts, such as parenting plans for parents who live apart, parent and teen mediations, elder and family mediations, re-entry from incarceration discussions, neighbor conflicts, workplace disputes, as well as larger group community conversations.

On Thursday, January 25, at 5 pm, Mid Shore Community Mediation Center (MSCMC) will host an Informational Seminar for prospective volunteer mediators. At this information session, MSCMC Executive Director Cynthia Jurrius, as well as other staff members and volunteers, will describe the function of the Center and the nature of its work. The next 50-hour basic training for new MSCMC mediators will take place three weekends in March, 2018. Training is interactive and is free to all participants, with volunteer commitment. Space is limited.

Mid Shore Community Mediation Center brings the community together by helping support productive conversations that increase understanding and transform relationships, between individuals and among groups. By overcoming the barriers to communication and understanding, families, organizations and communities are strengthened.

For more information about training to become a volunteer mediator, or to rsvp for the Informational Seminar, please contact Mid Shore Community Mediation Center at 410-820-5553, or mscmc@goeaston.net.