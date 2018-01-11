Indulge in Your Creative Side at RiverArts

by

RiverArts is offering a full schedule of workshops and classes this winter- from jewelry to watercolor, pastels to photography, pottery wheel to handbuilding. Programs are available for all skill levels, from novice to those advanced artists interested in learning a new technique.

Want to promote your work? Join instructor Raven Bishop for a one-day workshop on designing a simple yet effective website to showcase your work or business, Saturday, January 21. Videos are currently a hot promotional tool on social media. On January 17, film and video producer Adele Schmidt will show you how to create seamless, smooth cuts with her workshop, Video Editing Techniques.

For those interested in developing photography skills, the RiverArts Photo Club meets at 7 pm, every fourth Thursday. It’s a great way to meet like- minded members of the community, and progress as an artist.

In Chinese Painting and Calligraphy II, January 24, instructor Xidan Zhang will demonstrate use of color ink in painting more complicated images. This class is appropriate for beginners as well as those who took her previous class.

Steve Bleinberger, award winning watercolor artist and popular teacher will divulge tips and tricks in Warm Up to Cool Caribbean Watercolors, Saturday, February 3.

Create unique earrings with jeweler Melissa Kay-Steves in her one-day workshop, Charming Silver Clay Earrings, Saturday, February 10. A perfect gift for you or a loved one, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Taken a pottery wheel course and want to try something new? Master potter Rick Bisgyer will share strategies and process in his 8-week Intermediate Porcelain on the Wheel, beginning January 18.

Life Drawing sessions are held every Monday evening 5 to 8 pm as well as every fourth Monday afternoon from 2 – 5 pm. It is an opportunity to practice your drawing skills with a live model. Cost is $15 in advance, or $20 drop in. All are welcome.

For more information and to register visit www.chestertownriverarts.org and click Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.Classes are held at the ArtsAlive! Education Center, 200 High Street, or at the Clay Studio, 204 High Street.

The RiverArts office, Gift Shop and Galleries are located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Winter hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.