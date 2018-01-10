Haven Ministries Expands Housing Assistance Program

by

Haven Ministries has served 18 guests at its designated space at Kent Island United Methodist Church at 2739 Cox Neck Road in Chester since the Shelter opened in October. The Shelter will remain open until April 2018. According to Krista Pettit, Executive Director of Haven Ministries, the Shelter has been at full or near capacity for much of the season and has had occasion to turn away individuals due to full capacity conditions.

The organization has identified the need for a more permanent affordable Housing Assistance Program. Pettit adds, “The next step for many of our guests is for more long-term housing, until more permanent housing becomes available for them.”

Haven Ministries Housing Assistance Program has two components: the housing component and the case management component. Pettit explains that Haven Ministries will structure the housing component so that guests pay for use of the home and utilities, while receiving case management assistance for budgeting, employment, and health management.

Pettit states, “Our goal is to help our guests get to the next step of permanency. A Housing Assistance Program will enable them to do that.”

Haven Ministries has a short-term goal to find a home or property for its Housing Assistance Program, with a longer-term goal of building a home to accommodate its guests.

Love shapes the ministry, love transforms people, and hope prevails at Haven Ministries. Haven Ministries operates a Resource Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with job training, educational programming, and case management services. The Haven Ministries Food Pantry is held on the third Friday monthly at Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church in Stevensville from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Our Daily Thread Thrift Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For further information about Haven Ministries, visit haven-ministries.org or call 410-739-4363.