Crow Vineyard and Winery Offers Winter Wine Seminar Series

by

Crow Vineyard and Winery, an authentic farm winery, vineyard and farmstay B&B, will hold its Winter Wine Seminar Series from 2pm to 4pm on January 21st, February 4th, March 25th and April 22nd. Each session will offer participants a chance to learn all about the world of wine from Winemaker, Michael Zollo, Vineyard Manager, Brandon Hoy, and Owners, Roy and Judy Crow. To register for one or all of the seminars, visit crowvineyardandwinery.com/events.

The Wine Seminar Series is a unique opportunity for the local community to join in one of the Crow’s’ many efforts to promote education in an unforgettable atmosphere. Since opening the farm to the public, the Crow’s continue their vision to share with visitors the opportunity to experience the farm, vineyard, winery and B&B firsthand. Throughout the year Crow Vineyard and Winery offers a number of events to take part in, as well as opportunities to volunteer during harvest season.

This winter, join Crow Vineyard and Winery at one or all of their Wine Seminar Series sessions to learn more about the different aspects of the wine world. Sessions offered include:

Session 1: The Basics of Wine Tasting and Palate Tasting will help you train your palate into identifying and articulating flavors like a pro. You will learn tools and techniques to practice every time you enjoy a glass of wine.

Session 2: Pairing Food & Wine, learn the art of pairing food and wine through guided tastings and presentation.

Session 3: Grapes to Glass, great wine begins in the vineyard and ends in the winery. During this session you will spend time in the vineyard to learn techniques for premium grape growing on the Eastern Shore. Then you will spend time in the winery to explore winemaking techniques and be guided through a tasting.

Session 4: The Art and Science of Blending Wines, in this session you will work side-by-side with the winemaker to see the process of blending wines. You will also sample some of Crow’s future wines.

Each seminar is designed to help participants learn a little more about wine, their taste preferences and the process from vine to wine. Wine tastings and light appetizers will also be a part of each session.

All sessions will be held at Crow Vineyard & Winery, 12441 Vansants Corner Road, Kennedyville, Maryland

Cost: $25 per person for session 1-3, $20 for Wine Club Members

Session 4 will be $30 per person, $25 for Wine Club Members

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The Tasting Room is open 7 days a week from 12-5pm. The family also runs a farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit crowvineyardandwinery.com or call 302-304-0551.