The Artists’ Gallery to Stay Open for Second Friday!

Due to weather conditions on our most recent First Friday, many of the galleries and businesses in Chestertown did not remain open. To make up for being closed, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery would like to invite everyone to join them in celebration of Second Friday! In addition to a warm reception, the partners of The Artists’ Gallery are extending the 15% off sale of their original work through January 20th. The partners of the gallery are Bonnie Foster Howell, Sally Clark, Nancy R. Thomas, Barbara Zuehlke and Evie Baskin. For more information about the partners and the work that they do, please see the gallery website at: theartistsgalleryctown.com.

In addition, The Artists’ Gallery will also offer a discount of 15% on paintings by Linda Hall. Based in Betterton, Linda Hall’s work is well known on the Eastern Shore and beyond. She has participated in numerous juried art shows, both nationally and internationally, winning over fifty awards. Linda is a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society, Pennsylvania Watercolor Society and the Northeast Watercolor society and an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery, and a member of River Arts and the Working Artists Forum in Easton.

The public is invited to a reception at The Artists’ Gallery on January 12, 2018 from 5-8 pm. Located at 239 High Street in Chestertown, The Artists’ Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10-5 and on Sundays from 12:30 to 4:30.