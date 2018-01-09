Staged Reading of New Play at The Garfield

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts is pleased to announce a special staged reading of a new script by Live Playwrights’ Society member and local playwright Earl Lewin.

HITCHED

Saturday, January 13th / 7PM

FREE / All Ages Welcome

The Garfield Center for the Arts

210 High Street, Chestertown

From the playwright: Hitched is a slang term for getting married. The dictionary defines it as loosely tied.

Millie who is divorced, is hosting family members at her home in Phoenix for the wedding weekend of her brother Harry’s son Jim. Jim is marrying well above his family’s social sphere and the wedding is to be a dignified and formal affair. The event proves to be a clash of cultures.

Harry is divorced from Jim’s mother and is flying in from Philadelphia with his latest wife who is half his age. Millie is unaware that her son Bruce, a professor at Georgia State University, is gay. Bruce is bringing his lover, Spike, to introduce him to the family. Millie’s outspoken obnoxious aunt from Pennsylvania is among the guests and Millie’s sophisticated niece from New York City is invited. Millie’s ex-husband, now running a mission for orphan boys in New Guinea, shows up uninvited asking Millie to take care of him while he recovers from minor surgery. Though the mix is not cohesive, we get to know and marvel at the relationships that make this crazy family care about and love one another.

Reading the script: Peggy Chiras, Michelle Christopher, John Haas, Stephen Hazzard, Jane Jewell, Howard Mesick, Amy Moredock, Charles Michael Moore, Chris Rogers, and Hester Sachse.

About Live Playwrights’ Society: Live Playwrights’ Society (LPS) is a local writers group which was created in 2009 through a collaboration between Church Hill Theatre’s Steve Arnold, The Prince Theatre’s Lucia Foster, and local writer Mark Sullivan. LPS aims to foster a community of playwrights, actors and critics.

Over the years, LPS members have created dozens of plays which have been performed on local stages, and on stages across the country. LPS was born in the front room of The Feast of Reason, and has had many homes – Andy’s, The Imperial Hotel, The Prince Theatre and Church Hill Theatre. As of late, our monthly meetings are held in the renovated lobby of the Garfield Center for the Arts. We meet at 7:30pm on the first Monday of each month. www.liveplaywrightssociety.org

For more information call 410-810-2060 or visit www.garfieldcenter.org.