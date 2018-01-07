Unitarians Embrace the New Year

by

On Sunday, January 7, 10 a.m., Reverend Sue Browning will give a sermon titled “Getting Started” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. Is the question “What do I have to get done today?” different from the question “What do I want this day to be about?” Join Rev. Sue Browning for this service where we’ll explore the art of being intentional and the ways this religious community can support your intentional living.

Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service.