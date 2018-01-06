You are here: Home / Health / Homepage Highlights / Mid-Shore Health: Aspen Institute Cancels Rehab Center Contract

Mid-Shore Health: Aspen Institute Cancels Rehab Center Contract

The Star-Democrat reported today that a contract for a rehabilitation facility proposed by Recovery Centers of America at the Aspen Institute’s Wye Mills site has been terminated effective Dec. 21. The house is part of Aspen’s Wye River Conference Center in Queen Anne’s County.

