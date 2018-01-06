You are here: Home / News / Maryland Politics & Policy / Cummings Cancels Appearance, Suspends Campaign

Cummings Cancels Appearance, Suspends Campaign

January 6, 2018 by Leave a Comment
Share

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings

The Kent County Democratic Club announced in a Jan. 5 email that Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who was scheduled to visit the  club Saturday, Jan. 13, will not be appearing. Ms. Cummings has suspended her campaign for governor for personal reasons.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Ms. Cummings’ husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, has been hospitalized for about a week. No details on the congressman’s condition, or on the possible relation of his health issues to his wife’s suspension of her campaign, were available at press time.

Filed Under: Maryland Politics & Policy, News
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*