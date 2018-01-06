Cummings Cancels Appearance, Suspends Campaign

by

The Kent County Democratic Club announced in a Jan. 5 email that Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, who was scheduled to visit the club Saturday, Jan. 13, will not be appearing. Ms. Cummings has suspended her campaign for governor for personal reasons.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Ms. Cummings’ husband, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Baltimore, has been hospitalized for about a week. No details on the congressman’s condition, or on the possible relation of his health issues to his wife’s suspension of her campaign, were available at press time.