Mid-Shore Arts: Elizabeth Casqueiro and her Superheroes

Needless to say, every artist has their own particular journey that leads them to produce their distinctive work, but it’s hard to imagine better circumstances that prepared Talbot County-based Elizabeth Casqueiro for a second life as a painter.

An architect by training, a senior management executive at the World Bank by vocation, Elizabeth led the bank’s building division with the enviable task of working with world-class architects on the design and construction of dozens of buildings throughout the world. But when she hit mandatory retirement at 62, she didn’t think twice about returning to her real passion for drawing and painting.

From that moment on, Elizabeth has used her studios in Washington and at the Davis Street Art Center and Easton to create landscapes that reconnect her childhood superhero comic book impressions of the United States when growing up Portugal and now the American she has become through the use of form and color.

The Spy had a chance to spend a few minutes with Elizabeth at the Davis Street a few months ago before a major art opening and Europe to get a better sense of what this vision means.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. For more information about Elizabeth Casqueiro’s art please go here. In Chestertown, she is represented by Massoni Gallery