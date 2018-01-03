Cellist Natasha Farny Returns to Chestertown for the National Music Festival’s Resonance Series

by

The beautiful sounds of Natasha Farny’s cello will fill the parish hall of historic Saint Paul’s Church on the afternoon of Sunday, January 14. The concert, at 3 p.m., is the latest offering of the National Music Festival’s Resonance concert series, which runs from October to April. This is one of the Resonance “Fireside Concerts,” where you can warm yourself by the fire as you listen to great music, and there will be refreshments at intermission.

Farny has been the Cello Mentor at the National Music Festival for the last few seasons. Although she is unable to return to the Festival in 2018 we are pleased to welcome her back to Chestertown for her Resonance performance with pianist Anne Kissel. Farny is Associate Professor of Cello at the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia. She has appeared with the Boston Symphony, Buffalo Philharmonic, and many other orchestras. Local music fans may remember her remarkable performance of the Elgar Cello Concerto at the 2017 National Music Festival.

Farny and Kissel will perform music by Schubert, Schumann, Chopin, and others.

After January 14, the Resonance season will continue with concerts every month from February through April, culminating in a performance by the acclaimed Jasper String Quartet (former mentors at the National Music Festival) on April 14, 2018. The next concert will be the Cornelius Wind Trio (featuring NMF Oboe Mentor Jared Hauser) at St. Paul’s on Sunday, February 18.

It’s not too late to purchase an Annual Pass, which gives the bearer access to all Resonance concerts (there are four remaining this season) and the 2018 National Music Festival. At $300, the Annual Pass is the best value for the greatest amount of music! Passes are transferable; if you can’t make it to a concert, loan your Passes to family or friends. Want to attend the 2018 National Music Festival, but can’t make it to all of the remaining Resonance concerts? You can buy single tickets for each Resonance concert for $20 and a Festival Pass for $250 (includes access to all ticketed events during the 2018 National Music Festival, a souvenir Festival Guide, and invitation to a Pass-Holders only reception).

Saint Paul’s is at 7579 Sandy Bottom Road in Chestertown, off Route 20 between Chestertown and Rock Hall. Single tickets are $20 and can be purchased online or at the door; children and students are $5 at the door. For ticket information, go to the Resonance website. .