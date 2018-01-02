The Chester River Chorale 20th Season Begins

by

The Chester River Chorale invites all who love to sing to join us for our spring season as we begin rehearsals in Heron Point’s Wesley Hall at 6 p.m. Monday January 15 for our mid-April spring concert.

We welcome all adult voices to join with our ninety-plus members—ranging in age from 18 to over 80—for our 20th consecutive season as the Upper Shore’s premier chorus. No audition is required. Dues are $50 with students free. The dues help pay for the music we provide.

Artistic Director Doug Cox has put together another spring program that promises to be great fun to sing. It is called “Leaves of Bluegrass,” and is centered around a cantata-length Te Deum backed by The High and Wides bluegrass string band.

Rehearsals will be every Monday evening at Heron Point.

A bonus for Chorale members is a chance to sing the Mozart Requiem with the National Music Festival orchestra in June.

Chorale members are amateur singers drawn mainly from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by the Kent County Arts Council and by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive.

The CRC’s mission is to provide opportunity, education, and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information, visit www.chesterriverchorale.org or call 410–928-5566.