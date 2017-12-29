Unitarians Contemplate the Meaning of “Namaste”

Sunday, Dec 31, 10 a.m.

” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown.

On, Dr. John Turner will give a sermon titled “NamasteJohn explains, “‘Namaste’ is the traditional greeting all over India. Although it really doesn’t translate into English, I prefer to think of it as saying, ‘The divine within me smiles upon the divine within you.’ I believe this fits the form of a blessing and that it can truly challenge how we think about others and about ourselves. And maybe give us a boost into the New Year.”