Unitarians Contemplate the Meaning of “Namaste”

On Sunday, Dec 31, 10 a.m., Dr. John Turner will give a sermon titled “Namaste” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown. John explains, “‘Namaste’ is the traditional greeting all over India. Although it really doesn’t translate into English, I prefer to think of it as saying, ‘The divine within me smiles upon the divine within you.’ I believe this fits the form of a blessing and that it can truly challenge how we think about others and about ourselves. And maybe give us a boost into the New Year.”
Religious exploration for youngsters and childcare for infants and toddlers will be available during the service. All are Welcome!
